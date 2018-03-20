WATCH: Samuels smashes SIX! And a window!

Marlon Samuels has enhanced the reputation as one of the most destructive cricketers in the world cricket by smashing the ICC office window at the Harare Sports Club with a sensational six during their qualifying match against Zimbabwe on Monday.

The incident took place during West Indian innings, on the final delivery of the 39th over, Samuels danced down the track to take on a non-turning length ball from Graeme Cremer and directed it towards the straight boundary. The ball crossed the boundary rope with ease, before crashing into the glass pane.

Samuels is the not the only Windies batsman to break a glass pane in Harare, big-hitting Rovman Powell did it during their game against Ireland to bring up his maiden ODI hundred.

West Indies thumped Zimbabwe by 4 wickets to keep the qualification hopes for the 2019 World Cup alive. Marlon Samuels anchored Windies’ innings with a brilliant 86 off 80 deliveries while he was well supported by Shai Hopes (76) and Evin Lewis (64) in a 290-run chase.

Windies, however, are at the top of the points table with 6 points but they will have to avoid a defeat against Scotland to confirm their berth in the next year’s World Cup.