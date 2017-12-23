WATCH: Rohit signals coach to send Dhoni to bat at No.3

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma bludgeoned the Sri Lankan attack with a record-equalling 35-ball century and powered India to a series-sealing 88-run win in the second Twenty20 International.

Rohit played an electrifying knock which included 10 maximums and helped India register the second highest total in T20 history. The 30-year-old stitched a mammoth 165 runs for the first wicket with rakish KL Rahul, who smashed a beautiful 89 runs to become the highest ‘second highest’ run scorer in an innings in the shortest format.

The responsibility to lead India in Virat Kohli’s absence has got the better of Rohit Sharma. Not only he has impressed the cricketing fraternity with the bat but has won the hearts with his leadership qualities.

One such incident took place when Rohit gifted his wicket when India were at 165 from 13 overs and were aiming for a historic total. While he was heading towards the Indian dug-out, coach Ravi Shastri asked - who should go in to bat next? and he immediately signaled Shashtri to send swashbuckling MS Dhoni to help India mint maximum runs in the last 7 overs. Dhoni did not disappoint as scored a crucial 28 to take India to 260/5.

The faith showed by the skipper in team's most experienced player is earning him praises from all quarters.