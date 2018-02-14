WATCH: Rohit Sharma hits the ball out of the stadium with brute power

New Delhi: After series poor performances in the rainbow nation, Rohit Sharma finally found his flair in the fifth ODI at the St. George’s Park in Porth Elizabeth as fired a sensational 115 runs to help India create history on the South African soil.

The hundred came at a crucial juncture for Sharma, who had drawn flak for his indifferent run so far. In fact, the right-hander improved a rather pitiful record in South Africa with his 17th ODI ton. He had scored only 40 runs in the first four games.

Rohit’s stupendous innings included 11 fours and 4 sixes in 126 deliveries.

The 30-year-old demonstrated his brute power-hitting ability during the series winning encounter at the St. George’s Park.

Rohit made everyone one present in the audience speechless as he danced down the track in the 6th over to hit Kagiso Rabada for a massive six. Such was the power of the shot that the ball landed outside the stadium.