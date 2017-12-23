 WATCH: Rohit hits Lankan counterpart for 4 consecutive maximums
In an incredible display of hitting, the Indian captain smashed 12 fours and 10 sixes during his 43-ball stay at the crease.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma bulldozed the Sri Lankan attack with a whirlwind record-equalling 35-ball century and powered India to a colossal 260 for five in the second Twenty20 International at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Friday.

Rohit equalled South African David Miller's record of 35 -ball century, en route to a coruscating knock of 118, his second T20 hundred and the best by an Indian in the shortest format.

In an incredible display of hitting, the Indian captain smashed 12 fours and 10 sixes during his 43-ball stay at the crease.

‘Hitman’ as he is popularly known, displayed the brute power he possesses as he brutally hammered his Lankan counterpart Thisara Perera in the 11th over of the Indian innings.

After conceding just 1 run in the first two deliveries, Lankan skipper tried to bounce back but Rohit had some other plans. Rohit displayed sheer elegance as he sent the next four deliveries sailing over the boundary rope to bundle 24 runs.  

India trounced Sri Lanka by 88 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead. The fthird and the final match of the series will be held in Mumbai on Sunday.

