WATCH: Rocket strike from Pandya almost knocks out the umpire

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals on Sunday defeated Mumbai Indian by 3 wickets in yet another final over thriller of the IPL. Lower order batsman Krishnappa Gowtham produced the knock of his life, slamming 11-ball 33 helping Rajasthan to chase down the target of 168 with 2 balls to spare.

But apart from some lusty blows from Gowtham, Hardik Pandya on the other hand almost knocked off the umpire with his shot during Mumbai Indians batting in the first innings.

In the nineteenth over of the match, trying to up the scoring rate, Hardik on one a full length delivery from Jofra Archer whacked the ball straight down the ground with brute force. The ball flew off Pandya’s bat like a tracer bullet. With just split seconds in hand umpire Rod Tucker ducked in right time to avoid the fatal blow.

Earlier, Pandya was also involved in a freak throw that caught wicket keeper Ishan Kishan on its way. Pandya’s throw from the deep smacked the face of Kishan forcing him to sit out in the remainder of the game against RCB.

After Sunday’s heartbreaking loss against Rajasthan Royals, MI are now placed at seventh spot in the points tally. Win for RR has placed them in the fifth spot.