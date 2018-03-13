WATCH: Raina takes an absolute screamer to dismiss Gunathilaka

India outfoxed Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to register their second win in the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo on Monday. The proceedings at the Premadasa stadium in the fourth T20 encounter were dominated by the Indian bowlers with a clinical performance in tricky condition. However, bypassing all this, Suresh Raina still managed to grab the headlines by grabbing a stunner.

Opting to field first, India were off to a worst possible start after Sri Lanka openers smashed 24 runs in the first two overs to put the Indian bowlers under pressure.

The Indian team needed a moment of brilliance to storm back into the game and Raina did exactly what was needed.

On the very first ball of the 3rd over, Danushka Gumathilaka attempted to send Shardul’s delivery across the boundary rope for a maximum but failed to back it with enough power. While everyone believed that the ball would cross the rope for four, Suresh Raina, who was stationed at the mid-wicket region, had some different plans.

The 31-year-old threw himself up into the air, grabbing a stunner to send Gunathilka back to the pavilion and the audience in shock!