WATCH: Raina grabs a stunner to dismiss Duminy

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina returned to the national setup after one-year hiatus during India’s 28-run victory over South Africa in the first of three-match T20 rubber in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Regarded as one of the finest players of the shortest format, Indian skipper Virat Kohli drafted Raina in the playing XI and the 31-year-old announced his arrival with a trademark six in his 7-ball 15-run innings and had an invaluable contribution while fielding, grabbing 3 catches to guide India to victory.

But, his catch to dismiss South Africa skipper JP Duminy stood out among the rest.

In the second innings, the hosts were chasing a mammoth 203 runs and with already one-wicket down and the required run-rate rapidly increasing, Duminy attempted to go big on Bhuvneshwar’s knuckle delivery and directed it high towards the mid-wicket region.

Raina who was stationed at the mid-wicket area, sprinted backwards to grab a blinder and put the Proteas in trouble.

The successfully defended 203 runs after dismantling the hosts on 175 to win the opening encounter of the three-match series and take 1-0 lead.

Indian opener Shikhar played a blistering 72-run knock and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a career-best 5 for 24 to guide the visitors home.