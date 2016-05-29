WATCH: Poonam Pandey expresses her heartfelt love for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the hottest property in world cricket these days. Even his compatriots are in his awe. And there was another addition to his ‘very long’ list of fans.The model and actress Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold statements during cricket tournaments, recently said she loves Kohli with all her heart.During the screening of the movie Veerappan, Poonam Pandey was asked why was she away from the limelight in the last few months. In reply, Poonam said that it was because she couldn’t find any controversy to get in. She definitely earned some points with her humour.She then spoke on Kohli and said who doesn’t love Kohli. She said just like everybody else, she loves the Indian batsman as much as any other fan does. Moreover, she went on to say that she loves him with all her heart and wasn’t shy of admitting her love for the Indian Test skipper.Poonam has been one of the most controversial faces of the B-town but her love for arguably the best batsman in the world is justified. There are many people who drool over Kohli and the list just added a name in Poonam Pandey.