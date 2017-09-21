WATCH: Pandya's no-ball dismissal triggers confusion

Photo: AFPPandya was on 19 when his mis-hit off a waist high full- toss went straight into Steve Smith's hands at cover. It was raining by then and Pandya, without realising that it was a no ball, started walking back to the dressing room.Seeing a run-out opportunity, Smith threw the ball to bowler Kane Richardson, who dislodged the bails with Pandya nowhere in sight.The Australian players, including Smith, appealed for a run-out but the umpires, after some deliberation, decided the ball was dead by the time the visiting team claimed a run out.The rain added more drama to the entire incident.Eventually, Pandya came back to the middle, alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, after the rain break with India at 237 for six in 46.4 overs.The umpires went by the book on this occasion and awarded a free hit to the batting side.According to MCC Laws (clause 27.7) governing the game, "Batsman leaving his wicket under a misapprehension An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batsman, not having been given out, has left his wicket under a misapprehension that he is out."The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batsman."The match also witnessed an exchange between Virat Kohli and Matthew Wade when the Indian captain got a bye in the 32.4 overs with the ball just in front of the Australian wicketkeeper.Earlier, Australia wore black armbands in a mark of respect for one of their former players Bob Holland, who died four days ago.