WATCH: Pandya takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Shamsi

New Delhi: India clinched their maiden ODI series win on South African soil, taking an unbeatable 4-1 lead after outclassing the hosts by 73 runs in the fifth One-Day International (ODI) at the St. George's Park here on Tuesday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s blistering 115-run knock the Indian team posted a modest 274/7 in the designated 50 overs before the hosts slipped in the 275-run chase with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav scalping 4 for 51 at the St. George’s Park.

Though the Indian fielding was not up to the mark in the fifth one-dayer as they dropped to relatively easy chances – one off Markram and one-off Amla but a couple heroic efforts from Hardik Pandya were enough for the tourist to take them home.

After having dismissed Amla with a brilliant direct hit from the long on area and reduce SA’s chances of a comeback, the stylish all-rounder made another contribution in creating history as he plucked one-handed stunner to send Tabraiz Shamsi back to the pavilion.

In the 42nd over of the South African innings, Kuldeep Yadav provided Shamsi with a full-length delivery, the batsman in order to go big, connected the ball but failed to back it with enough power, directing it towards the long-on region.

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya stationed at long on and long off respectively, sprinted towards the centre to grab the catch but surprisingly none of them called for it. For a moment it looked like the duo were heading for a collision but Pandya out of nowhere stole the ball with his right hand and making the crowd & commentators go crazy.

Pandya does it again pic.twitter.com/LE9Zf3zXsJ — Cricket Videos (@cricvideos11) February 13, 2018

Having already won the ODI series, India will look to humiliate South Africa by winning the sixth and final 50-overs games on Friday.