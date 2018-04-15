WATCH: Pandey takes breathtaking catch against Kolkata

Manish Pandey, on Saturday, proved as to why he is regarded as the fittest player in the current Indian cricket team. The 29-year-old took two sensational catches to help his side emerge victorious against host Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at the picturesque Eden Gardens.

Pandey, who is at the receiving end for his poor performance with the willow, managed to shut the critics with brilliant fielding efforts.

First, he grabbed a screamer to dismiss Kolkata batsman Nitish Rana off Billy Stanlake’s delivery. On the 4th ball of the 8th over, Nitish Rana swiped his bat hard in an attempt to send the ball across boundary rope but Pandey, who was stationed at the point had different plans as took a leap towards his right, with a full stretch. He fumbled initially but managed to keep the hold of the ball before hitting the ground, completing the catch on the second attempt.

Later, he sprinted behind from the backward point, with the ball at his back and dived to clinch another screamer and this time he did it to dismiss the dangerous Andre Russell.

Sunrisers restricted Kolkata Knight Rider to a paltry 138/8 and then skipper Kane Williamson smashed a classy half-ton to take his side to third successive win in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.