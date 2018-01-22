WATCH: One of the best relay catches in cricket’s history

New Delhi: Boundary-line catches have always been a treat to watch and if the catches turn out to be a combined effort between two fielders they become even more sensational. The batsman in these situations can only blame his luck but for the audiences it serves as a jaw-dropping moment.

Yet another in staggering effort was witnessed in a BBL encounter between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades. The attempt is being regarded as one of the sport’s most astonishing catches.

The incident took place in the 16th over of the game. Chasing 174 to win, the Renegades required something special from Dwayne Bravo (4 off 3) but instead Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald combined to produce the game’s most remarkable moment.

The Caribbean all-rounder sweetly connected a lofted drive off leg-spinner Rashid Khan over deep extra cover. It looked a certain six from the moment it left the bat. Laughlin sprinted from the long-off boundary and took the catch over his shoulder. Realizing his pace was going to take him over the ropes, Laughlin backhanded the ball roughly 30 meters from the rope. Weatherald, who was running in from sweeper cover position eventually completed the catch at full dive.

At the end of 20 overs, Renegades could only muster 147 for loss of 7 wickets and thereby lost the match by 26 runs.

Post match, both players shared their thoughts about the catch.