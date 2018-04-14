WATCH: Mujeeb removes Virat with a magical delivery

Young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ul Rehman, on Friday, demonstrated why the Kings XI Punjab management decided to fetch a hefty 4 crore pay-check to get his services.

The 17-year-old Afghan has been a revelation in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League and has been receiving praises from all quarters after sensationally dismissed Virat Kohli during his side’s loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

Chasing 156, RCB lost Brendon McCullum in the very first over of the innings but Virat looked to have found his form after disappointing in the opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 29-year-old played some fine shots and swiftly moved to 21 but before he could turn that into bigger total, KXIP skipper R Ashwin handed the task of getting rid of Kohli to Mujeeb.

In the 5th over, Mujeeb unfurled googly from the back of his hand and went past Kohli’s gates, hitting the top of the middle stump to leave one of the best batsmen in the present-day cricket, stunned.

Not many spinners in world cricket got through the gate of Virat Kohli. More so when Virat has hardly got out to spinners in IPL in the last few years. This is a ripper from Mujeeb.



GIF Credits: @hotstartweets

AB de Villiers' (57) brilliant knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Friday.

De Villiers and opener Quinton de Kock (45) then forged a crucial 54-run partnership for the third wicket.