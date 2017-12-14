WATCH: MS Dhoni wins the crowd with monstrous six

New Delhi: India defeated Sri Lanka by 141 runs in the second ODI to level the three match series 1-1 at the PCA stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

It was all ‘Hit-man’ show at the IS Bindra stadium as India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma played classy knock of208 runs from 152 deliveries.

Though, Rohit Sharma’s innings dominated the match, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, however, stole a bit of limelight.

MSD and his sixes are one of the best things to have ever happened in cricket. The hard hitting batsman played a shot during the third ODI that won the crowd over.

In the 36th over, the 36-year-old smacked Nuwan Pradeep for humongous six, the ball sailed over the ropes with the speed of light, reminding the Lankan about the brute force MSD possesses.

The explosive batsman fired the ball across boundary line without any back-lift.