WATCH: MS Dhoni takes an absolute screamer

New Delhi: India’s stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma dominated the headlines with blistering knock of 208 runs against Sri Lanka in the do-or-die encounter at the Punjab Cricket Association’s IS Bindra stadium on Wednesday.

Though, his splendid innings overshadowed other spectacular moments of the match but India’s former skipper and wicket-keeper, however, managed to steal the limelight with a stunning catch behind the stumps.

The incident took place during the 31st over of the Lankan innings, when India’s Yuzvendra Chahal floated one outside the leg stumps and Lankan skipper Thisara Perera in an attempt to hit one across the boundary line, danced down the pitch but failed completely to middle the bat. The ball kissed the bat before hitting the pads and travelled towards the short-leg. Dhoni, who is known for his fleetness, sprinted towards his right and dives full length to add another to classic collection.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 141 and level the three-match series 1-1