WATCH: MS Dhoni shows his bowling skills

New Delhi: After decimating Sri Lanka 1-0 in the three-match Test series, Indian side now prepares to take on a much different Sri Lankan Team in Dharamsala on December 10th.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side for the first time in Virat Kohli’s absence. Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles, will have a strong backing of former skipper MS Dhoni when India takes on Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on December 10.

After stepping down as the skipper of the Indian team, Dhoni is playing his natural game and the Ranchi man is doing every bit to enjoy the game after handling the pressure of Indian side for 9 long years

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful wicket-keeper in world cricket, showed his bowling attribuites during a practice session in Dharamsala. It was battle between classy Axar Patel and fiery Dhoni and to everyone’s surprise, it was Dhoni who emerged victorious in the end.

