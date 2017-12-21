WATCH: MS Dhoni hits an extraordinary six

New Delhi: India trounced Sri Lanka by 93 runs in the first T20 to lead the three-match series 1-0 in Cuttack on Friday.

It was ‘MSD’ show at the Barabati stadium as their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played classy knock of 39 runs from 22 deliveries to anchor the Indian innings to 180/3.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his sixes are one of the best things to have ever happened in cricket. The hard hitting batsman played a shot during the first T20 that won the crowd over.

In the 20th over, the 36-year-old smacked Thisara Perera for humongous six, the ball sailed over the ropes with the speed of light, reminding the Lankan skipper about the brute force MSD possesses.

KL Rahul was the highest run scorer for India with 61 runs but it was the crucial partnership between Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni that helped India post a mammoth total.

The visitors, on the other hand, were dismantled for 87, handing India their biggest ever T20 victory.