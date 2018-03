Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 64 not out off 32 deliveries turned it around for Rising Pune Supergiants as the debutants ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a four-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab here on Saturday.Dhoni, who smashed four fours and five sixes, clobbered left-arm spinner Axar Patel for three sixes and a four in the final over to not only take Pune over the line but finish at the penultimate spot in the IPL table.Placed at the bottom and already out of contention for the play-offs, the match was an inconsequential affair for both sides.