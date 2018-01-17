WATCH: Maxwell's hook matches up to Maddinson's five sixes

Nic Maddinson's whirlwind innings blew away the Melbourne Stars as the Sydeny Sixers stormed to an eight-wicket win in a Big Bash League match at Melbourne.

Maddinson smashed a 62 off 31 balls that included five huge sixes and six boundaries. Requiring 128 to win, Sixers reached home in just 15.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, Natahn Lyonn’s tight bowling tied down the hosts and restricted them to 128 for 7 in 20 overs. Lyonn returned with impressive figures of 3 for 18 in his four overs.

Apart from the Maddinson’s sixes. Maxwell’s stunning hook cum scoop shot was the highlight of the day. Known for his uncanny ability to pull off unorthodox shots, Maxwell swiveled on the back foot to deposit a Sean Abbott short delivery almost straight back past the wicket-keeper for a maximum.

Maxwell though could not continue as he was picked up Abbott for 28 and the Stars innings never took flight.