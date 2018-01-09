WATCH: Maxwell invents new shot, plays standing reverse sweep to Peter Siddle

Glenn Maxwell’s career has been a roller coaster, much like his batting. You never know what to expect. He can show a dead bat when the situation demands and when the need arises (it doesn’t when he’s at the crease), he bends himself to impossible angles to get the desired results. Tuesday evening, he decided to bring out the latter.

Maxwell is severe to spinners and often found wanting against quality fast bowling. But try and tell that to him. He would remind you of his fearless batting style irrespective of the style of bowling. He is certainly not too far away from his self-assessment. When you look at what he did to Peter Siddle during a Big Bash League match on Tuesday, you tend to put your weight behind him.

Siddle, who was not too long ago Australia’s leading quick in Test matches was reverse swept for four by Maxwell in such a nonchalant manner that even caught the commentators speechless for a brief period.

Not too many blokes in world cricket who can do this. #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/WeVTNCBjSU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2018

So what do you call it? A reverse sweep? A switch hit? Or a bit of both?

Maxwell, who was axed from Australia’s ODI side due to indifferent form, blasted 39-ball 60 to carry his side Melbourne Stars to 151 for 6. However, that was not enough as Striker’s middle order batsman Travis Head scored an impressive half-century to take his side home with eight wickets remaining in the bank.