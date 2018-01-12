WATCH: Maxwell grabs a screamer in Melbourne derby

New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell, who is considered as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the shortest format, capped off a strong performance with the bat with a screamer during his side’s outing against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League on Friday.

Tim Ludeman smashed Jackson Coleman with a cut shot and the ball looked destined to cross the fence.

However, Maxwell who was stationed at the regulation point area had different plans as he flew directly upwards to stop the ball and completing a sensational catch before he fell back on the turf.

The 29-year-old completed four catches as Melbourne Stars registered their first victory in the Big Bash League.

Maxwell’s performance in the Melbourne derby was a solid response to the Australian selectors, who snubbed him for the ODI series against England.