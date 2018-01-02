'Oh my goodness!' says fielder Pietersen after watching Lynn's gigantic six

Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, the Bash brothers, as they are called, justified their name by taking Brisbane Heat to an easy nine-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in a Big Bash League match at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both Lynn and McCullum smashed entertaining half centuries as the visitors chased down 142 in just 14.4 overs that too with nine wickets intact.

Lynn, who is making a comeback after a long injury lay off, displayed some breathtaking strokes on his way to an unbeaten 63 off just 46 balls with three sixes and seven fours.

One of Lynn’s sixes even drew applause from Kevin Pietersen, who miked -up while fielding. Pietersen said “Oh my Goodenss,” while watching the ball sail over the square leg boundary and land into the second tier. His expression afterwards was even more telling.

"Oh my goodness!". KP called it and Lynn is firing now. Heat cruising towards victory. LIVE: https://t.co/7OmecjXG1Q #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/9sLD8i6XR4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2018

Lynn’s opening partner McCullum blasted his way to 61 off just 30 balls laced with 7 fours and three sixes.

Before all this, it was Heat’s young leg-spinner Mitchell Sweepson who was the star of the show after he returned with staggering figures of 3 for 14 in his four over quota to restrict Stars to only at 141.