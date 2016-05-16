 WATCH: Krunal Pandya's smashing knock against Delhi Daredevils
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • CRICKET
  • WATCH: Krunal Pandya's smashing knock against Delhi Daredevils

WATCH: Krunal Pandya's smashing knock against Delhi Daredevils

By: || Updated: 16 May 2016 01:38 PM
WATCH: Krunal Pandya's smashing knock against Delhi Daredevils
Visakhapatnam: Promising all-rounder Krunal Pandya played a quick-fire 86 to help Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi Daredevils by 80 runs on Sunday.

Coming in to bat at No. 3, Krunal smashed his maiden IPL half-century to guide the defending champions to massive 206/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals as they were bundled out for 126 in 19.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (3-13) and Krunal (2-15) were the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai.

Hard-hitting left-hander Krunal was on Sunday promoted up the order at No.3 to keep the run flow going. And, Pandya did not disappoint his team. He played his natural game, striking a couple of boundaries and sixes to help the team keep a healthy run-rate.

Pandya shared an impressive 96-run partnership for the second wicket with Martin Guptill.

During his maiden IPL half-century, the left-handed batsman struck seven boundaries and six sixes.

Here is the video, enjoy:

 






 

 

For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Australia bundle India eves for 200

trending now

INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport
VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan
INDIA
Rajasthan: Kirodilal Meena joins BJP