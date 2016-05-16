WATCH: Krunal Pandya's smashing knock against Delhi Daredevils







VIDEO: Watch @mipaltan's Krunal smash 86 off 37 balls and claim a couple of wickets https://t.co/br2bjCLrsv #IPL #MIvDD

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 16, 2016

Promising all-rounder Krunal Pandya played a quick-fire 86 to help Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi Daredevils by 80 runs on Sunday.Coming in to bat at No. 3, Krunal smashed his maiden IPL half-century to guide the defending champions to massive 206/4 in 20 overs.In reply, Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals as they were bundled out for 126 in 19.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (3-13) and Krunal (2-15) were the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai.Hard-hitting left-hander Krunal was on Sunday promoted up the order at No.3 to keep the run flow going. And, Pandya did not disappoint his team. He played his natural game, striking a couple of boundaries and sixes to help the team keep a healthy run-rate.Pandya shared an impressive 96-run partnership for the second wicket with Martin Guptill.During his maiden IPL half-century, the left-handed batsman struck seven boundaries and six sixes.Here is the video, enjoy: