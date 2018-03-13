WATCH: KL Rahul becomes first Indian batsman to be dismissed in this fashion

KL Rahul is one of India’s most consistent performers in the 20-over format, having amassed 436 runs in 13 matches with an average of 47.60 but he still finds his opportunities limited in the Indian setup. However, on Monday he was drafted in the playing XI for their important encounter against Sri Lanka.

Rahul scored 18 off 17 deliveries before registering an unwanted record to his name. Chasing a decent 153 runs, Rahul became the first Indian batsman to be dismissed on hit-wicket in the history of the format.

On the penultimate ball of the 10th over, Jevan Mendis spun one towards Rahul, who tucked the ball in backward square-leg direction but he was way deep in his crease and right his leg hit the stumps accidentally as he attempted a quick single, forcing him back to pavilion for the first in such manner.

Rahul joins selected group of Individuals who are were dismissed in this fashion. For India, the first to be dismissed hit-wicket in Test was Lala Amarnath while Nayan Mongia was the first to be dismissed in ODIs in 1995.