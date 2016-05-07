 Watch KKR player Jason Holder melodiously sing Arijit Singh's hit track 'Tum Hi Ho'
Updated: 07 May 2016 01:48 PM
New Delhi: It’s without doubt that the West Indians love their music and dance and never miss a chance to exhibit it on and off the field.

With Jason Holder playing for the KKR and Bollywood being infused into the team by its co-owner ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan, the all-rounder has unleashed his singing skills in Hindi.

Blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2’s hit title track “Tum Hi Ho” in 2013 was a rage all over the country. Holder in the team bus sings the beautiful track (sung originally by Arijit Singh) with his Kolkata teammates who join in the chorus.

Watch the lanky Barbadian’s version of ‘Tum Hi Ho’ below:

First Published:
