Watch KKR player Jason Holder melodiously sing Arijit Singh's hit track 'Tum Hi Ho'

It’s without doubt that the West Indians love their music and dance and never miss a chance to exhibit it on and off the field.With Jason Holder playing for the KKR and Bollywood being infused into the team by its co-owner ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan, the all-rounder has unleashed his singing skills in Hindi.Blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2’s hit title track “Tum Hi Ho” in 2013 was a rage all over the country. Holder in the team bus sings the beautiful track (sung originally by Arijit Singh) with his Kolkata teammates who join in the chorus.