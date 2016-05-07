Watch KKR player Jason Holder melodiously sing Arijit Singh's hit track 'Tum Hi Ho'

With Jason Holder playing for the KKR and Bollywood being infused into the team by its co-owner ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan, the all-rounder has unleashed his singing skills in Hindi.
Blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2’s hit title track “Tum Hi Ho” in 2013 was a rage all over the country. Holder in the team bus sings the beautiful track (sung originally by Arijit Singh) with his Kolkata teammates who join in the chorus.
Watch the lanky Barbadian’s version of ‘Tum Hi Ho’ below:
@KKRiders here you go pic.twitter.com/Na986TCNAs
— Jason Holder (@Jaseholder98) May 5, 2016
First Published: 07 May 2016 01:48 PM