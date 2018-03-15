WATCH: Kevin Pietersen hits one on the roof

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is known for sending any bowler in hiding through his monstrous sixes. Pietersen may be in the twilight of his playing career but the brute forces still amazes fans around the globe.

Pietersen’s Quetta Gladiators were thrashed by Lahore Qalandars by 17-runs to register their third successive win of the tournament. Pietersen himself was not even near to his usual best as he scored mere 11 runs off 8 deliveries but he still managed to hog the limelight.

Chasing a mammoth 187, the former England skipper had a task of taking his team close to the target after a positive start from the openers – Jason Roy and Shane Watson, who stitched 52 runs for the first wicket in first 5 overs.

But, the openers fell immediately after the conclusion of the power play, putting the England star under pressure to carry forward the momentum.

Pietersen in an attempt to maintain the required run-rate took on West Indies spinner Sunil Narine. On the third delivery of the 9th over, Narine provided a carom ball outside the off, Pietersen stretched out completely to reach the ball and then backed it with brutal force. The ball sailed over the roof for a maximum.

However, it was Sunil Narine who had the last laugh as he sent the 37-year-old packing on the very next ball.