WATCH: Karthik singlehandedly steals the show with a stupendous last-ball six

India thumped Bangladesh by four wickets in the finals of the Nidahas trophy on Sunday. The nail-biting encounter was won by the team riding on a blistering cameo by wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. Smashing 29 off 8 balls at a strike rate of over 362, Karthik won the match for the team with a six off the final ball of the innings.

Updated: 19 Mar 2018 11:15 AM
New Delhi: India thumped Bangladesh by four wickets in the finals of the Nidahas trophy on Sunday. The nail-biting encounter was won by the team riding on a blistering cameo by wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. Smashing 29 off 8 balls at a strike rate of over 362, Karthik won the match for the team with a six off the final ball of the innings.

When Karthik came out to bat at number seven, India required 34 off the last 12 balls. Smashing a six, four and another six of consecutive balls, DK made it clear that something extraordinary was on its way. The onslaught by Karthik narrowed down the total for India in the final over. Towards the end with 5 required off the last ball, DK launched Soumya Sarkar’s delivery over extra-covers for a flat six to register the emphatic win. 

Karthik clobbered 2 fours and 3 sixes in his knock snatching victory from the jaws of the Bangladeshi Tigers.

Delivering one of the greatest cameos of the modern era, Karthik now joins the exclusive club of players who have won international matches with a six off the last ball. His name now slips in alongside those of Javed Miandad, Ryan McLaren, Nathan McCullum, Lance Klusener and Shivnarine Chanderpaul who too clobbered the ball over the rope to turn the match around for their sides.

