WATCH: Kambli touches Sachin’s feet during Mumbai T20 League final

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and former India cricketer Vinod Kambli seem to have buried all the hatchet and yet again become friends for life. The duo met during the final of the Mumbai T20 League between Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and Shivaji Park Lions on Wednesday.

Vinod Kambli mentored Shivaji Park Lions suffered a three-run defeat to end their campaign as runners-up in the inaugural edition of the league. It was a sight to behold when Kambli was requested to come up to collect his runners-up medal.

Legendary Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar were present as chief guest for the presentation ceremony. Gavaskar was asked to honour Kambli and as the 46-year-old walked to the centre the collect his medal, he first reached out to Sachin Tendulkar and bowed down to touch his feet in respect.

Surprised by Kambli’s emotional gesture, Sachin grabbed him by his arms and hugged his former schoolmate. Mumbai and Indian cricket fans present at the venue were thrilled to see the bond between these two cricketers. Touched by this, Gavaskar handed the medal to Sachin and asked him to honour Kambli.

The pair was one of those blessed cricketers who honed their skills together at the school level and then went on represent the country at international level.

Twenty-nine years ago, the two of them with a never-seen-before appetite for runs etched their names in record books with a 664-run partnership in schools cricket. Since then, they shared their friendship bond.

But eight years ago, things went bitter when in a TV interview; Kambli stated that Tendulkar didn't help him during his bad times.