WATCH: Jono Wells hits biggest six of BBL, clears the Adelaide roof

Adelaide Strikers batsman Jono Wells hit the biggest six of Big Bash League 2017 as his side clinched a thriller by 6 runs against Sydney Sixers.

Wells played a brilliant pickup shot off left-arm seamer Dwarshuis that landed on the roof of the Adelaide Oval and was measured a whopping 104 meters.

Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box during that humongous hit gave an anecdote by saying this is the second time he had seen the ball land on the roof of the of the Adelaide Oval after South Africa captain Hansie Cronje’s hit many years ago.

Wells scored a free flowing 33 off 19 balls to help Strikers a post a competitive 167 for 3. The star of their innings was opening batsman Alex Carey, who smashed an unbeaten 83 off 59 balls.

In reply, Sydney Sixers managed to score 161 for 8. Middle order batsman Jordon Silk scored a valiant fifty but couldn’t get his team over the line.