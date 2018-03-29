WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur pulls out one-handed stunner

England women’s team suffered another difficult as India eves bundled them out for 107 in the 6th T20 match at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Indian spinner displayed magic combining 9 wickets between them for just 48 runs. Anuja Patil scalped three wickets while Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma clinched two each.

Despite being thrown out of contention for the final, the Indian team showcased grit against the world champions, dominating the game right from the beginning.

It wasn’t just the bowling that earned praise for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team but also her individual performance, midst India’s dismal fielding, has got her huge appreciation from the cricketing fraternity.

In the 17th over of the England innings, batter Danielle Hazel hits one straight over the bowler but fails to time it properly. Kaur stationed at the long-off, sprints to reach the centre, finds herself a bit short, takes a huge dive and grabs one-handed stunner.

