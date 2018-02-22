WATCH: Dhoni’s rare moment on the field as he yells at Manish Pandey

New Delhi: MS Dhoni answered his critics in style as he fired an unbeaten 52 off just 28 balls to power the tourists to 188/4 in the second T20 encounter in Centurion on Wednesday.

With the Indian top order having a rare off-day, the onus was MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey to take India to a modest total but their effort went in vain as South Africa chased down the total to take the series to a decider.

The duo stitched a 98-run stand for the fifth wicket. They showed strong resistance as they managed ones and twos in the initial phase of the partnership and went for biggies in the final overs of the innings.

MS Dhoni, who is as cool as cucumber, in one of the rare incidents, was seen losing his cool.

On the first ball of the final over of the Indian innings, the 36-year-old was seen yelling at Manish Pandey and asking him to concentrate towards him and not somewhere else.

Dhoni is not happy with Manish pandey..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cr0vpVzUNc — jinen doshi (@jinendoshi) February 21, 2018

On very next ball, Dhoni smacked the ball over the covers for massive six. Team India accumulated 18 runs from the final over.