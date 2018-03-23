WATCH: Dhoni sweats it out in the nets in Chennai

New Delhi: With the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League set to get underway in a couple of weeks time, the franchises are leaving no stones unturned to start their campaign with a bang.

The upcoming edition of the IPL also marks the return of Chennai Super Kings after serving a two-year ban following spot-fixing allegations.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is back to lead the two-time champions. The 36-year-old was rested from India squad that won the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. After spending some quality time with his family since his arrival from South Africa, the wicketkeeper-batsman has returned to Chennai and was seen sweating it out in training session.

In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings official Twitter account, Dhoni is seen launching the ball in the orbit in the net session, a sight for every Chennai fan to behold!

Get that ball back from the car parking please! - #Thala #HomeSweetDen 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/D7mCwp7Poe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2018

Chennai Super Kings will start their campaign against rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 7.