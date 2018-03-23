 WATCH: Dhoni sweats it out in the nets in Chennai
Search

WATCH: Dhoni sweats it out in the nets in Chennai

With the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League set to get underway in a couple of weeks time, the franchises are leaving no stones unturned to start their campaign with a bang.

By: || Updated: 23 Mar 2018 12:15 PM
WATCH: Dhoni sweats it out in the nets in Chennai

New Delhi: With the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League set to get underway in a couple of weeks time, the franchises are leaving no stones unturned to start their campaign with a bang.

The upcoming edition of the IPL also marks the return of Chennai Super Kings after serving a two-year ban following spot-fixing allegations.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is back to lead the two-time champions. The 36-year-old was rested from India squad that won the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. After spending some quality time with his family since his arrival from South Africa, the wicketkeeper-batsman has returned to Chennai and was seen sweating it out in training session.

In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings official Twitter account, Dhoni is seen launching the ball in the orbit in the net session, a sight for every Chennai fan to behold!

Chennai Super Kings will start their campaign against rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 7.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story England women crush Australia by 8 wickets in second T20

trending now

VIDEO
Bhopal: Congress leaders silent protest over suicide of a ...
INDIA
'It was a troubled time for me, will start ...
VIDEO
All about Facebook data scandal