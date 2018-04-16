WATCH: Dhoni strikes an incredible one-handed six

New Delhi: A Vintage MS Dhoni pulled off a near-impossible win for the Chennai Super Kings before the Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab squeezed to a 4-run victory in the match No. 12 of the Indian Premier League at the PCA stadium in Mohali.

The 36-year-old, battling with lower back pain, took the encounter down the wire as he smashed an unbeaten 79 off just 44 deliveries. However, his efforts did not prove enough as CSK fell 4 runs short of the target.

The Super Kings needed as many as 76 off the last 30 balls and Dhoni got his team almost over the line with an innings comprising six fours and five sixes.

Though each maximum hit by the veteran Indian was mesmerizing but a one-handed effort on the final ball of 19th over to send the ball for a six took the crowd in the stadium on their toes.

Dhoni slapped the ball towards the leg off Tye’s delivery for a humongous six, leaving the skipper in the opposition camp (Ashwin), speechless as he watched the ball sail over the ropes with the speed of light and reminding him of the brute force MSD possesses.