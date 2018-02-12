WATCH: ‘Dhoni Review System’ saves India a review

New Delhi: DRS is known as ‘Dhoni Review System’ for a reason and the reason was magnified when the former India skipper again saved the visitors from wasting the review during the fourth ODI encounter against South Africa.

No one in the Indian dressing room doubts Dhoni’s accuracy and judgment behind the stumps and it was evident in Johannesburg on Saturday.

In the 8th over of the South Africa innings, Indian pacer Japsrit Bumrah provided Hashim Amla with a peach of a delivery and the South African opener was completely beaten by the pace and missed it by a whisker. However, there was some sound before the ball landed in Dhoni’s gloves which promoted the Indian fielders stationed in the circle break in a massive appeal.

Even Virat Kohli was convinced that there was a slight inside edge and Vice-captain Rohit Sharma signalled him to go upstairs but the former India captain immediately shook his head in denial, telling his skipper not to opt for a review as there was no bat involved.

Virat Kohli though was convinced that he had heard something and even consulted Rohit about going for the review.



MS Dhoni though quickly signalled to Kohli that there was no bat involved and that they shouldn’t go for a review here.



"Dhoni Review System" pic.twitter.com/njA8DdVU8q — 💛 (@WHISTLE_P0DU) February 12, 2018

Agreeing with his predecessor, Kohli chose not to review and even the replay on Ultra edge showed there was no connection between bat and the ball whatsoever.

However, Dhoni’s brilliance behind the wickets couldn’t guide India home as the hosts chased down a revised target of 202 in 28 overs with 15 balls to spare and 5 wickets in hand.