WATCH: Dhoni dances down the track to whack humongous six

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his sixes are one of the best things to have ever happened in cricket. The powerful batsman, again, put up his hard-hitting qualities on display in the second encounter of the South Africa-India T20 series.

Dhoni walked out to bat after India lost the top order quickly in the first innings. The 36-year-old had a responsibility to take the tourists to a respectable total.

The former India skipper put up a 98-run stand with Manish Pandey for the fifth wicket to power India to 188/4.

The duo started off with singles initially but launched the ball outside the rope in the death overs.

In the 14th over of the Indian innings, Dhoni danced down the track and took the middle of the willow to send the ball for a monstrous six.

The ball sailed over ropes with a lightning speed, reminding the hosts of the brute force he possesses.

However, his efforts went in vain as the Proteas defeated India by 6 wickets to take the series to decider which will be played on Saturday.