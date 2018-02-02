WATCH: Dhawan vents anger on Kohli after run-out

New Delhi: Virat Kohli smashed 33rd ODI hundred to guide India to a sensational six-wicket victory over South Africa at the Kingsmead Durban on Thursday. The 29-year-old stitched by formidable 189-run stand for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane.

The Indian skipper received praises from all quarters for showcasing ‘sheer class’ during the 270-run chase on a slow pitch. He notched up 20th hundred while chasing a total.

However, he was at the receiving end early in the Indian innings, when Shikhar Dhawan was run-out by Aiden Markram.

The incident took place in the 13th over, when Kohli tried to steal a single but Dhawan responded lately and ran at the non-striker’s end, falling 6 yards short as Markram aimed directly at the stumps.

Dhawan was clearly upset after Kohli pushed him for a single. As he walked back to the pavilion, he looked by at Kohli in anger and shook his head, gesturing, the run wasn’t there to be taken.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: