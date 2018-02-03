WATCH: Chris Gayle’s ‘Bhangra’ that took internet by storm

New Delhi: After failing to attract buyers in first two rounds of the IPL auction, Universe Boss Chris Gayle was snatched by Kings XI Punjab on a base price of 2 crores and he will join the star-studded line-up which includes Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, Ashwin and Aaron Finch.

Though the IPL is still months away, Gayle is already flaunting his association with the Preity Zinta owned franchise.

In a video posted by Kings XI Punjab on their Instagram account, Gayle can be seen performing few Bhangra steps and shouting ‘Brrrhhhh’ after dismissing the batsman during the net practice.

Gayle has been the most entertaining batsman in the history of the Indian Premier League. No other batsman has more hundreds than the West Indian in the history of the tournament.

His 175 against defunct Pune Warriors is the highest individual score in a decade’s history. He also has the most number of sixes to his name in T20 format.

The 38-year-old was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after a series of poor performances in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.