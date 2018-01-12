WATCH: Cartwright hits one of the biggest sixes at SCG

Usman Khawaja’s brilliant 85-run knock helped Sydney Thunder snatch an important win against Perth Scorchers in a Big Bash League match at the Syndey Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Fresh from a 171-run knock in the Ashes, Khawaja slammed four sixes and eight fours on his to his 85. It was his blistering innings that enabled the hosts to put on 175 for 4, batting first.

Khawaja’s hitting did entertain the crowd but not as much as Hilton Cartwright. The Australian all-rounder, who failed to impress in the India tour, hit one of the biggest sixes at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Needing 20 runs off 5 balls, Bancroft launched New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McLenaghan for a huge six over the long-on boundary that ricocheted off the roof and fell back to the ground.

During this quick break in play before the final ball... let's take another look at this MONSTER hit! #BBL07

Cartwright’s heroics were not even to get his team over the line as the Scorchers fell short by 3 runs. But Cartwright’s six is sure to be etched on the minds of everyone present there.

The right-hander remained not out on 65.