WATCH: Brilliant fielding by Ben Cutting will leave you amazed





Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 4 wickets on Sunday to qualify for the Final of the IPL 2016 and now set to meet the other finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.Sunrisers captain David Warner played a brilliant match-winning knock of unbeaten 93 in chase of 163. Though Warner’s innings was the biggest reason for Sunrisers’ triumph, there were other small factors which had significant contribution in their success.One among them was a brilliant save by Ben Cutting at the boundary. The superb fielding attempt saved four runs for Sunrisers. In the 15over of the innings, Gujarat Lions’ Aaron Finch, who scored a brilliant 50, smashed Barinder Sran towards mid-wicket and the ball looked to cross over the boundary for a six. But Cutting flung himself backwards and after catching the ball with both hands, threw it back inside the ground.The attempt left Finch, who was sure of getting six runs, surprised. And, it boosted the confidence of Sunrisers.Here is the video of that brilliant save: