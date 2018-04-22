WATCH: Boult adds another to his collection of classics

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Daredevils by six wickets to bring their IPL campaign back on track with South Africa maestro AB de Villiers firing a scintillating 39-ball 90.

It rained fours and sixes as de Villiers produced vintage innings and singled-handedly chased down the 175-run target.

The former South African skipper smashed 10 fours and five sixes in his unconquered innings. He shared 63 runs with Captain Virat Kohli (30).

Kohli, on the other hand, was dismissed by a spectacular catch at the boundary line by Kiwi Trent Boult.

Boult put his athleticism on show his grabbed one-handed screamer to send the Chinnaswamy crowd in shock.

Virat Kohli hammered Harshal Patel on the final delivery of the 11th over, with a strike that looked destined to sail over the boundary rope for a maximum.

But, Trent Boult had different plans as he came out of nowhere; put his right hand in the air with a robotic leap. He held the ball to his hands before landing on his stomach, stops all the momentum to complete, undoubtedly, the grab of this edition, Millimeters away from the boundary rope.

Boult himself was stunned as he got back on his feet and the Indian skipper, at the crease, was a mere spectator. He copuld’nt belive what had just happened!

Reacting to that stunner, Kohli said, “You don't feel bad if you actuality get out because of that sort of a catch.”

While, the loosing captain Gautam Gambhir said, “That was the best catch I've ever seen on a cricket field.”