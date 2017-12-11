WATCH: Boult adds another to his collection of classic catches

New Delhi: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult put his athleticism on show with a one-hand stunner to dismiss Windies batsman Shimron Hetmyer during the second Test match in Hamilton on Sunday.

Hetmyer, who was looking aggressive, lobbed the ball back to Boult. The pacer wasted no time with a gravity-defying dive to send the batsman packing and added another to his collection of classic catches.

Boult sent four Windies back to the pavilion to hand the hosts 152-run lead

The 28-year-old pacer was equally impressive with the bat in the first innings as he stitched a much needed 61-run stand for the last wicket with Tim Southee before running riot with the ball.