WATCH: Bizarre dismissals in private UAE league; ICC launches investigation

New Delhi: A private cricket league “All-Time Ajman league” in Ajman, UAE, has come under the scanner of ICC for suspected 'irregular activities'. The international cricket governing body has launched an investigation after footage of bizarre dismissals went viral on social media.

The match between Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Stars which took place on 24th January witnessed unexpected dismissals. The Sharjah Warriors posted a modest total of 136 in their designated quota of 20 overs. In reply, Stars got bundled out for 46 as it looked like they were gifting away their wickets.

Videos of the unbelievable stumpings and runouts in hte match went viral which prompted ICC to probe the incidence.

The ICC's ACU general manager Alex Marshall confirmed the governing body had opened an investigation. "There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE," Marshall said in a statement.

The venue, Ajman Oval has been suspended with immediate effect.