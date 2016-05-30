WATCH: Ben Cutting hits a huge 117-meter SIX

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Ben Cutting. (BCCI)Several players made important contributions including their inspirational captain David Watson, who top-scored for his side with 69 runs off 38 balls. After his departure, Yuvraj too played a handy cameo of 38 runs that was replete with brilliant shots. Later on, Cutting also took two wickets that won him the Man of the Match award.But there was a period when RCB looked like containing SRH below 190, a target they would have been happy to chase. Then came Ben Cutting and played a breathtaking innings of 39 not out in just 15 balls. He hit three Fours and four massive Sixes, one of them went as far as 117 meters.That six is still echoing in the memories of the IPL fans as it went over the roof of the stadium. It was the last over of Sunrisers' innings bowled by Shane Watson. On the second ball of the 20th over, Cutting pulled the full toss ball on his legs so hard that it went over the roof of the stadium. That over fetched Sunrisers 24 runs and took their score to 208 runs. And the rest is history.