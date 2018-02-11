WATCH: Aiden Markram pulls off a stunner against India

New Delhi: South Africa registered their first win of the ODI series against India on Saturday. The 5-wicket win also ensured that the hosts kept themselves alive in the six-match limited over series.

The match witnessed some exemplary moments. Playing only in his second ODI, wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen starred in the chase, blasting 43 off 27 balls late down the order. But a superb catch in the first half by stand-in skipper Aiden Markram was unarguably the moment of the match.

The incident happened in the 47th over when Rabada bowled a full length delivery to all-rounder Hardik Pandya(9). Pandya, cleared his front leg and whacked the ball with brutal force. From the moment the ball got connected to the bat it looked a certain boundary but skipper Markram who was standing at extra-cover jumped in the air and took a single-handed blinder.

Along with the team mates, bowler Rabada was surprised by the incredible effort. The on-air commentators too went berserk by the sensational mid-air catch. The smile on Markram’s face after the catch told the entire story.

The hosts still trail 1-3 in the six-match ODI series. The fifth encounter is scheduled to take place on 13th February at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.