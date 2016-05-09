Watch: Aaron Finch throws his helmet in anger









The Gujarat Lions registered a comfortable win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday but one of their players wasn’t happy.Aaron Finch, who played an important cameo towards the end, left the ground enraged with the way he got out.The incident happened in the 18over of their innings. Chasing 159, Gujarat Lions needed just 1 run to win the match and Ravindra Jadeja was on strike.Jadeja played the fourth ball of the 18over, bowled by by Piyush Chawla, straight to short mid-wicket fielder Manish Pandey. As soon as he played the ball, his non-striking partner Finch started running and reached the middle of the pitch before Jadeja sent him back. But it was too late. Pandey, having noticed that Finch had gone too far, ran towards the stumps with the ball in his hands and dislodged the bails. Finch was nowhere near the crease.Finch got angry and looked animated as he was walking back to the pavilion. When he reached the Gujarat Lions dug out, he threw his helmet.Finch played an aggressive innings and had scored 29 runs off just 10 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes before getting run out.Jadeja soon finished the match with a six over mid-wicket. To end all speculations of a tussle in the Gujarat Lions camp, Aaron Finch took to twitter to post a picture with Ravindra Jadeja and a caption that said, “Friends again”.