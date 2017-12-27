Was away from cricket for something more important: Kohli's first comments after marriage

Addressing the media for the first time after his marriage, Indian captain Virat Kohli said it was something more important to him than even cricket.

Virat Kohli and Team India head coach Ravi Shastri were addressing the media before leaving for South Africa.

I was away for something which was much more important, switching back to cricket was not difficult at all, cricket is in my blood,” said Kohli.

The Indian captain took time off from his busy schedule and requested BCCI to grant him rest from the final Test match and the entire limited overs series against Sri Lanka so that he could tie the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The duo was married in a hush-hush manner in Italy on December 11 and later on held two receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai, which was attended by a galaxy of a stars.

India have won 9 consecutive Test series under Kohli of which 8 of them have been in their own backyard.

In the last 18 months, India have only played an away Test match in Sri Lanka. Keeping the hostile conditions and the South African team in mind, there is no doubt this will be an acid test for Kohli and Co.

However, Kohli is not ready to pay too much head onto that.

“We are not going out there to prove something to someone, we are just going out there to play cricket and give 100% for the country,” said Kohli.

Keeping faith on his young side, Kohli said the boys are eager to set the record straight in South Africa.

“We enjoy each other’s company; I have full confidence in my team. So embarking on an away tour won't be too difficult at all.”

India will play three Test matches followed by six ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa, with the first Test starting on January 5, next year.