Warner lining up million dollar ‘tell-all’ interview: Reports

Banned Australian cricketer David Warner remained tight-lipped during his tearful press conference and if the reports in the Australian media are to believed, the left-hander is planning for a massive $ 1 million ‘tell-all’ interview to shed the light on the ball-tampering episode.

David Warner has been slapped with a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia following his involvement in the scandal and he set to suffer $ 6 million loss in earnings, as he will not be available for his national side and will also miss the lucrative IPL contract.

And, in an attempt to recoup $1 million of his loss, Warner is reportedly lining up- an interview with a commercial station in Australia, according to Australian journalist David Penberthy.

It's worth noting that he had the high profile Sydney PR woman Roxy Jacenko with him on the day sitting with his wife Candice at the press conference,' Mr Penberthy told Radio network FIVEaa.

'He's taken a six million dollar hit in terms of his earnings. He can recoup at least a million of that from the Nine Network or Seven Network,' claimed Penberthy.

Warner has lost sponsorship from Milo, LG and Ascis in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Earlier, on Wednesday, former skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft accepted the ban imposed by Cricket Australia but Warner is yet to decide and has 11 April as the deadline to appeal against the ban.