Warner granted mini-break before second leg of tri-Series

Melbourne: Australia coach Darren Lehmann on Monday announced that stand-in captain David Warner has been granted a mini-breather ahead of team’s next encounter against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday. Warner, who is deputising for skipper Steve Smith in the tri-series has been given a couple of days break in which he will be flying home to Sydney.

"We're going to let him (Warner) go home after the Allan Border Medal ceremony for a couple of days and just arrive the day before the game," Australia coach Darren Lehmann was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The remainder of the T20I squad will head to New Zealand on Tuesday, but Warner, who was on Monday crowned as Australia's ODI Player of the Year will arrive a day prior to the encounter scheduled on Friday.



Regular captain Steve Smith was rested after the One-day International series against England. Under Warner, Australia won all three matches of the first leg of the Trans-Tasman tri-Series and sit comfortably at the top of the table.

The southpaw is the only member of the victorious Ashes side to feature in all three formats of the game this Australian summer.

The second leg of the series is being hosted by New Zealand which includes the final on February 21.



The next encounter tri-series between New Zealand and England is set to take place on Tuesday at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.