Warner, de Kock involved in ugly dressing room spat, CA orders investigation

David Warner could find himself in further trouble after a CCTV footage emerged showing him having a heated argument with South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock on the staircase leading to the dressing room during the tea interval on Day 4 of the first South Africa-Australia Test match at Durban.

This happened after Warner already found himself in hot weather for his outrageous celebrations after running out AB de Villiers in the first session.

The CCTV footage shows the Australian vice-captain, Warner, being dragged away by his teammates even as he continues to direct his anger towards de Kock, who is following the Australian cricketers into the dressing room.

The incident took place during the tea break when the players were making their way inside the dressing room after an intense session of Test cricket that saw South Africa clawing their way back into the Test match through a wonderful partnership between Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram. Australia had managed only one wicket in the post-lunch session running through the Proteas top order in the morning session.

While it was not clear as to what was said by de Kock that triggered such a drastic reaction from Warner, the footage showed Warner in poor light. It has created a lot of waves in the cricketing fraternity with Cricket Australia even ordering an investigation.

"CA is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban. CA is working to establish the facts of what occurred and will not be commenting until this has been done," Cricket Australia said in a statement shortly after the CCTV footage was leaked.

The footage further shows, Australian wicket-keeper Tim Paine and then captain Steve Smith trying desperately to take Warner away to douse the fire. Smith was finally able to drag Warner into the dressing room as de Kock made sauntered away.

It is believed, the de Villiers run out that took place in the first session of Day 4 must have triggered the incident, in which Warner and Lyon attracted a lot flak for their indecent behavior. Match referee Jeff is expected to look into the incident.