Warner apologizes for his role in ball-tampering scandal

Disgraced Australian cricketer, David Warner has finally broken his silence in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal that has shaken the cricket world to the core.

Issuing a public apology on his Instagram account, the 31-year-old Aussie batsman wrote, “To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it.”

“ I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. It’s a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy. I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days.” He added.

Warner has been banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months after his involvement in hatching a plot to alter the condition of the ball to gain an undue advantage during the thirds Test match against South Africa. He will never again be considered for a leadership role for the country.

Warner was also axed from the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. He was set to lead Sunrises Hyderabad in the upcoming season.

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith, along with David Warner was slapped with 12-month ban while Cameron Bancroft, the player to tamper the ball, has been handed 9-month ban.

The tainted trio is on the way to Australia and Steve Smith is expected to face the media after landing in his home country on Thursday.